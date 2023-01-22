SUMNER CO., Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating a Wellington officer-involved shooting that killed one Saturday night.

According to the KBI, the Wellington Police Department requested investigative assistance around 11:07 p.m. on Saturday in the 1100 block of E. 7th St. in Wellington.

According to a press release from the KBI, around 10:26 p.m., Wellington police responded to a disturbance at a home where a woman told officers a 30-year-old man was inside tearing up the home. Officers were let into the home and found the 30-year-old man.

Wellington police said he came out of a bedroom with a large knife and did not drop it when officers asked. One officer fired multiple times and struck the man. The KBI identified the man as Harley Bagby, 30, who died at the scene.

The Wellington officer has been placed on paid administrative leave and the KBI is investigating the shooting.