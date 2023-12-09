WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Washington County killed one person and hospitalized two others, including a 15-year-old girl, on Friday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Kansas Highway 119 around 4:38 p.m. on Friday.

Hunter Wohlbrandt, 23, of Wakefield, was driving a pickup truck south on KS-119. He ran a stop sign and crashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 15-year-old girl.

Wohlbrandt was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 15-year-old driver, along with a 47-year-old man, were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.