A man is shot in his car outside of a Wichita motel, late Monday night. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead, following a shooting outside of a Wichita motel late Monday night.

Just before Midnight, police responded to the Country Inn, South of Broadway and Kellogg, and found the victim in his 30’s shot outside of a car.

Wichita police say a suspect could be seen in surveillance video approaching the car and firing a single shot into the car.

With the help of the video, police arrested a male seen fleeing to a neighboring motel.