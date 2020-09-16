One person critically hurt in northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call in the 800 block of North Spruce Thursday night. The call came in around 10 p.m.

There’s heavy police presence at the scene. This shooting is only blocks away from Tuesday morning’s shooting at 11th and Ash.

This story is developing.

