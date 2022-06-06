WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a motorcycle crash that happened in central Wichita on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the intersection of East Orme Street and South Broadway.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, at least one person has received critical, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Orme and Broadway motorcycle crash (KSN Photo)

In the meantime, drivers are asked to avoid the area.