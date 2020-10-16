One person critically injured in south Wichita motorcycle crash

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are responding to a motorcycle crash involving an injury at 55th St. south and Broadway Thursday evening. The call came in around 7:30 p.m.

Police say one person was critically injured as a result of the crash.

This story is developing. KSN has a crew at the scene and will bring updates as soon as it becomes available.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories