One person critically injured in south Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are responding to a motorcycle crash involving an injury at 55th St. south and Broadway Thursday evening. The call came in around 7:30 p.m.
Police say one person was critically injured as a result of the crash.
This story is developing. KSN has a crew at the scene and will bring updates as soon as it becomes available.
