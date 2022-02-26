NORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Florida man has died in Norton County after he allegedly ran from Kansas Highway Patrol on Saturday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs, 29-year-old Derek Stortzom of Brooksville, Florida, was driving erratically when a trooper attempted to stop him.

Stortzum was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Highway 283, roughly 15 miles south of Phillipsburg when the trooper attempted a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle ended up in the north ditch. Stortzum was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.