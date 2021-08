WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Pawnee and Woodlawn Wednesday evening. The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m.

Wichita police said a vehicle turned in front of a motorcycle. A man in his 30s was killed.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly took off, but according to police, someone called 911 and officers then headed to the driver.

Officers asked drivers to avoid the area of the crash.