One person dead in vehicle fire, after police chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A police chase ended Friday evening with a vehicle engulfed in fire and the man inside dead. It happened in a field near 55th St. South and Meridian.

Wichita police say they had been made aware earlier in the day, of a man that had was having mental health issues and suicidal thoughts. A police report was filed after a report that he had allegedly threatened his neighbors and had pointed a gun at individuals in a Wichita business.

Later, on Friday evening a police chase began with the individual through several areas of West Wichita. Police say the man’s vehicle veered off the road at 55th St and Meridian and went into a wheat field. Investigators believe the speed of the car and the heat of the engine caused a spark in the dry grass which caused flames to engulf his vehicle. Police waited for fire crews to arrive on the scene, and by the time they arrived, the person inside the car had died.

The investigation is ongoing.