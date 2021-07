A man dies in a motorcycle crash late Sunday evening near 37th and Rock. (KSNW)

Wichita, KAN. – A Wichita man in his 50’s is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car near 37th and Rock, late Sunday evening.

Wichita Police say the motorcycle was headed Northbound on Rock when it collided with the Southbound vehicle.

Police say the driver in the vehicle was not injured.