One man dies in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in NW Wichita. (KSNW)

Wichita, KAN. (KSNW) – One person is dead following an early morning crash in NW Wichita near Maize early Saturday morning.

Wichita Police say around 2:40 a.m. the driver was headed West on 37th street between Maize and Tyler, when the car hit a median and then a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old female suffered minor injuries.