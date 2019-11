One person dies in Sunday night fire near 21st and Waco.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –A person is dead after a house fire in Wichita late Sunday Night.

Fire crews responded to the fire on North Jackson, near 21st and Waco around 11:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the structure. The victim was found inside of a room. Despite crews’ efforts, they were unable to revive the victim.

No other injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.