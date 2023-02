WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A person has been hospitalized after a shooting in east Wichita Monday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of North Rock Road.

The WPD spokesperson confirms that the victim was taken to a local hospital via personal vehicle. Their condition is not yet known.

