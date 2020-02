WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Fire Department and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to an accident shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Northbound traffic on I-135 at Kellogg is shut down after a crash involving a semi and another vehicle. One person was reported to be in critical condition.

Shortly after this crash, another accident was reported on northbound I-135 and Harry as a result of the traffic jam.

Officers are still at the active accident scene.