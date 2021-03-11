Teen injured after north Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is responding to an apparent shooting on the 1900 block of N. Madison. The call came in just before 7:30 pm.

Sedgwick County Dispatch has confirmed at least one person was injured in the shooting. WPD Lt. Danny Brown says the victim is a 16-year-old boy. He is currently at an area hospital getting surgery for critical injuries.

Police are currently on scene and continuing to investigate the situation.

KSN News has a crew at the scene right now and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

