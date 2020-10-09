One person rescued from Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -Wichita Firefighters made a dramatic rescue of a trapped citizen from his burning home in southwest Wichita Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived at the scene of the house fire and forced entry, the fire was confined to the room of origin and extinguished. The trapped occupant was located in an area adjacent to the fire and was quickly removed from the home through a bedroom window by rescue crews.

Firefighters provided immediate patient care to the rescued occupant who was in critical condition until he was transported to a local hospital.

An investigation showed that the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

