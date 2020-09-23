One person seriously injured in south Wichita car crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash at Harry and Hydraulic Tuesday evening. The call came in after 8 p.m.
Rescue crews are still at the active crash site.
This story is developing. KSN has a crew on the scene and will bring the latest update as it becomes available.
