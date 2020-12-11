WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police responded to an injury accident at K-42 and Hoover Friday afternoon. The call came in around 3:30 p.m.
One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Police are currently investigating at the accident site.
LATEST POSTS:
- News stories, resources for online learning
- One person seriously injured in southwest Wichita vehicle crash
- Senate buys time for COVID talks as some urge leadership to drop sticking points
- Kansas’ next steps for vaccine delivery
- The Second 1,000 Coronavirus Deaths In Kansas Came 5 Times Faster Than The First 1,000