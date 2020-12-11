One person seriously injured in southwest Wichita vehicle crash

K-42 and Hoover crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police responded to an injury accident at K-42 and Hoover Friday afternoon. The call came in around 3:30 p.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police are currently investigating at the accident site.

