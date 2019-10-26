One person seriously injured in two-vehicle accident in west Wichita

News

by: KSNW News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a two vehicle accident in west Wichita.

It happened Friday evening shortly after 8:00 p.m. near west Thirteenth street and north Tyler road.

One person has been taken to the hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Watch KSN News at 10 p.m. for new details on this story, and other news stories of the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories