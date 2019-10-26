One person seriously injured in two-vehicle accident in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a two vehicle accident in west Wichita.
It happened Friday evening shortly after 8:00 p.m. near west Thirteenth street and north Tyler road.
One person has been taken to the hospital in serious condition.
This is a developing story. Watch KSN News at 10 p.m. for new details on this story, and other news stories of the day.
