WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) -A 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.



Police were called to the Regency Hotel, on West Kellogg, just after midnight Thursday morning.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

“The information that we have was essentially the suspect took off running on foot in the direction of the Canterbury Inn,” said Wichita Police Lieutenant, Andrew Do.

“Officers got there very quickly and located that individual. We have located the weapon that was used and involved in the shooting.”

Police say they believe the incident involved a hotel security guard and a person who was being escorted off the property.

Witnesses are still being interviewed, according to Police.