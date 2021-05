One person is hospitalized after a Wednesday night shooting near Broadway and Murdock. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. – One man is hospitalized after he was found shot across the street from a downtown convenience store.

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Murdock and Broadway and found a man shot across the street from a Quik Trip.

Police were unclear what led up to the shooting and are talking to people who witnessed the incident.

As of Wednesday night, police were still searching for a suspect.