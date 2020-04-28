One person treated and released after early morning shooting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. - The psychological effects of the COVID-19 outbreak are extensive for many children and a psychologist is offering insight on why that is, and how to help children during the pandemic.

Tammy Hamner, a Child and Family Psychologist with Hamner Psychological Services, explained that the mental effects vary based on the kind of home a child is being raised, specifically how adults around them are handling the situation. Children are experiencing behavioral changes like the difficulty to get along with others, sleeping and feeling or getting aggressive because unlike adults, they do not know how to effectively communicate their feelings, Hamner said.