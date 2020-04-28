One person treated and released after early morning shooting

A 21-year-old man was treated and released after saying he was shot in a car early Tuesday morning. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is treated and released following an early morning shooting Tuesday.
Wichita Police say the victim drove himself to a QuickTrip near Central and Oliver, saying he had been shot just before 3 a.m.
A passerby then took the 21-year-old victim to the hospital where he was treated and released.
The victim tells police he was shot by an acquaintance.
Wichita Police say they were trying to find out the location of where the actual shooting took place and locate a possible suspect.

