WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in west Wichita has left one person dead on Friday.

Wichita police say officers were dispatched to the intersection of 18th St. and Sheridan Ave for a two-vehicle accident around 4:41 p.m. on Friday.

One person was killed. The other driver “seems to be in okay condition” according to Wichita police.

An investigation is ongoing, but WPD believes icy roads and speed could have played a factor in the crash.