One person critically hurt in northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are responding to shooting call near 25th St. North and N. Poplar Ave. The call came in shortly after 9 p.m.
Wichita police said they received multiple calls from people hearing gunshots and seeing a person laying on the ground at 25th St. N and Poplar.
When they arrived at the scene, police say they found a 25-year old man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.
Police are investigating at the scene.
