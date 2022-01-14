One seriously injured after t-bone crash in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, Jan. 14, around 4:50 p.m., an accident involving two adults, one teen, and three children occurred at Greenwich and KS-254 that left one adult woman injured.

A 2004 Chevrolet Suburban headed north on Greenwich stopped at the stop located along KS-254. The driver of the Chevrolet entered the roadway to go west on KS-254 when an eastbound 2008 Hyundai Sonata T-boned the vehicle.

The Chevrolet contained five occupants; a 39-year-old female, a 16-year-old female, an 8-year-old male, a 2-year-old male, and a 1-year-old female. All occupants were wearing seat belts or in car seats.

The driver of the Hyundai was a 56-year-old female who was wearing a seat belt sustained suspected serious injuries. She was transported to Wesley Medical Center.