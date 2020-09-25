Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run accident in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are responding to a hit-and-run incident involving a bicyclist at Harry and Oliver Thursday evening. The call came in around 8 p.m.
The bicyclist sustained serious injuries and transported to a local hospital.
Police are investigating at the scene.
