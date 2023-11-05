WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Sunday afternoon.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of West 2nd Street North and North Waco Avenue.

Wichita Police Department Lieutenant Joe Kennedy says the motorcyclist, a man in his early 30s, was headed westbound on West 2nd Street North when a truck headed eastbound on North Waco Avenue turned north onto West 2nd Street North, causing the two to collide.