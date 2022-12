WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Augusta man was hospitalized on Tuesday after a crash north of Augusta in Butler County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says a 73-year-old man driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup was stopped on SW Ohio St., waiting for another vehicle to turn, when he was rear-ended by a Ford Explorer.

The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The other driver, a 63-year-old female, may have received a “possible injury (complaint of pain).”