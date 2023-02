WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is critically injured from a hit-and-run crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Tuesday night.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms the crash happened near the intersection of Lincoln Street and Oliver Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

Check for the latest by tuning in to KSN News at 10.