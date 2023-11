WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 56-year-old woman was rushed to a Wichita hospital after a rollover crash in Chase County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the woman was driving on Interstate 35 near mile marker 100 in Chase County around 3:17 p.m. when she drove off the road.

The vehicle rolled several times.

The woman was taken to a Wichita hospital with in suspected serious condition, per the KHP.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.