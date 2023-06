One seriously injured in house fire in the 1800 block of South Hiram Street (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita fire crews and emergency services are on the scene of a house fire in southwest Wichita.

The call came in around 5:10 p.m. from the 1800 block of South Hiram Street.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms one person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. KSN has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is given to us.