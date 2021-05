One teenager is dead following a shooting late Monday night near Pawnee and Meridian. (KSNW)

Wichita, KAN. – A teenager shot in the neck late Monday night, has died from his injuries.

Wichita Police say they found the man in his late teens with a gunshot wound to his neck at a car wash, near Pawnee and Meridian, just before midnight.

Police say people at the scene have been cooperative.

No word on if a suspect has been arrested, but police say the shooting was not random.