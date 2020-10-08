One took cover, another is preparing — 2 Kansas women talk about Hurricane Delta

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Two Kansans both battling Hurricane Delta in two different ways. One took shelter early Wednesday morning, the other is preparing for it.

For Alexandra Bolton, she was house sitting for a friend on the Island of Cozumel in Mexico. Days later, that turned into taking shelter for the Hurricane.

“We thought it was going to miss us entirely and then two hours later we heard it was hitting us directly,” said Bolton.

Bolton said by the time her and her friend found out how strong the storm was, it was too late to get off the Island.

“The only way to get off is by water and water is what we were trying to avoid,” she said. “The only way to leave the island is a fairy and the last one left at 9:30 a.m. so before understanding the threat, it was too late and we didn’t know if, at that point, we’d be waiting to be rescued for days.”

Bolton said around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the wind broke off an outside door, water came through the A/C unit, and the house began to flood. After the storm was over she said the damage was seen for miles.

“We went up to the roof and saw others on the roof and we finally could see the island,” she said. “It’s a really scary situation, I never experienced anything like that.”

Bolton’s mother says she felt helpless being stuck in Kansas.

“Not knowing what was going to happen and not be able to do anything about it is completely scary,” said mother Melanie Adams. “It was the most helpless that I have felt in my whole life.”

While Bolton is safe, this is the beginning for others.

Kansan Regan Stiawalt has been going to college in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She’s in her senior year for playing collegiate volleyball and her Junior year for her nursing degree.

Staiwalt said after Hurricane Laura hit just under six weeks ago, a second one could knock out the city.

“Everything is still so damaged still, people still have tarps on their roofs, like that’s there roof, you just have like wood as your window because everything broke during Laura, so it’s not going to take much,” said Stiawalt.

Stiawalt said she has evacuated after only getting back to class for a week. She said her last season as a volleyball player has taken a hit after the first storm after it took a hit at the arena.

She said while she’s hoping the storm shifts, she worries about the current piles that are still not picked up and how it could cause even more damage.

Either way she hopes she will get to stay and learn in Louisiana.

“I am just hoping that I don’t come back to a ghost town and I hope I can finish the semester,” she said.

