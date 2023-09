WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in east Wichita on Thursday night killed one person.

Sedgwick County Dispatch told KSN the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of N. Brandon Circle. This is near Kansas Highway 96 and Greenwich Road.

Dispatch has confirmed that one person was killed.

KSN has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is made available.