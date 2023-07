WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services are on the scene of a stabbing that has left one person unresponsive.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms the call came in at 1:55 p.m. near the intersection of Harry and Hillside, in the 2000 block of S. Wilma St. in south Wichita.

One person is unresponsive.

