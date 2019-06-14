Three people injured in rollover crash

BENTLEY, Kan. (KSNW) – A one vehicle rollover accident has resulted in multiple injuries and one person unresponsive and not breathing.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 150 block of First street west across from Bentley Primary School in Bentley

Sheriffs office says the driver was a 70-year-old male who was headed southbound when he crossed the center line, went into a ditch and the vehicle rolled over.

The driver and two women have been taken to a Wichita hospital.

If you witnessed the accident, the Sedgwick County Sheriffs office would like an information you have to offer. Contact them at (316)-660-3900