One Wichitan sees his family for the first time in months after no visitors allowed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-Wichitan Ronn Reynolds has gone two and a half months without seeing family or friends in person. After seeing his mother for the first time Wednesday, he said it feels like real life again.

“Hi Son,” said Margerita Lager. “This is the first time he’s been outside that building since July the first.”

Months of waiting, but Wednesday that changed for one mother and son.

“Yeah, you miss hugs,” said Ronn Reynolds.

“You just want to grab them and hug them and show them support and you can’t do that,” said Lager.

Ronn Reynolds suffered from a stroke in April.

On his road to recovery, he’s been staying at the Wichita Center, but in those several months, no visitors have been allowed to meet face to face.

On October 12, those restrictions changed.

“I am proud to say all of those have recovered and are now considered COVID free, we’re actually off of the COVID list with KDHE,” said Wichita Center Administrator Lori Tackett.

The Wichita Center requires families to meet outside, socially distance and have a negative While it still means no hugs, Reynolds said it’s been a long time coming.

“It’s difficult every day, there’s a lot of pain involved you know,” he said.

He said he couldn’t be more thankful to see his family.

With the loosened restrictions and slight uptick in positive cases in the county, the Wichita Center will be testing staff and residents every week, instead of every other week, to make sure it stays free from the virus.