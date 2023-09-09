WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Local lawmakers and advocates met today for a public discussion on flaws in the bail bond system. One big take away from today’s meeting is how marginalized youth can become part of a jail cycle. Not being able to afford bail can start a long chain of events that keeps young people from breaking the pattern. Fees and fines, or even a lack of transportation can put them right back in jail.

“It’s not a crime to be poor,” said State Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau.

She said it can start with a simple crime at a young age. It then can lead to becoming part of the system for life.

“They can’t pay the fines and fees, their parents are struggling and poor, and it’s a big snowball, their life is ruined. When they turn 21, they already have bills,” said Faust-Goudeau.

She fought to pass House Bill 2073, earlier this year, which would’ve eliminated fees and fines from being assessed against a juvenile, but the bill died before it could get to the house floor for a vote this past session. She told me this was supposed to be a step toward preventing the young people from becoming stuck.

For Ado’Nijah Metcalf, it is something he experienced first hand in his youth.

“It forces you to become an adult too fast,” said Metcalf.

He says there are certain things that put young people at risk.

“The lack of money, education, food, clothes, transportation, that’s put us in positions,” said Metcalf.

The non-profit he is a part of, Progeny, plans on assisting the senator in getting the bill passed.

“I will definitely, in the upcoming session, the corrections committee and the house of representatives and the judicial committee and the senate, have to pass this legislation,” said State Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau.

They plan on reintroducing the proposal in the next session.

A local bail bondsman, Angel Martinez, was also at the meeting. He echoed the concern over the “snowball effect” on young people in the system.

In October, the Joint Committee on Corrections and Juvenile Justice Oversight will meet to discuss the proposed bill.