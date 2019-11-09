Online book program at Garden City Community College saves students money

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Community College is using a program to help the student body save $780,000 since Fall 2018.

“Now I don’t have to worry about dropping those extra 400, 500, 600 dollar price tags on these really expensive books, said GCCC student Madison Wilson.

GCCC Student typically spend around $600 a year on textbooks, but after implementing an online unlimited textbook platform, students only spend around $240.

“It has really helped them academically um, you know, be successful in school and have that student experience be a little bit better and not be so stressful,” said GCCC Financial Aid Director Melinda Harrington.

Currently, 90 percent of the classes use the platform, but some of the technical programs still require additional books.

Although college officials said each student still benefits because it helps cover general class credits.

“It does benefit number of students, even if we have a fire science student who might still be taking algebra, they’d still get their algebra book,” said Harrington. “It would just be the program specific classes that aren’t loaded into the Cengage platform.”

The community college said they are working to get all programs involved so it benefits all of the students.

