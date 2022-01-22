Oodles and noodles flood Wichita’s streets in a 75-year-old tradition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church prepared for the dinner for more than a week. Oodles of noodles filled the streets of north Wichita to support a 75-year-long tradition on Saturday.

With a line wrapped around the block, some estimate they waited in line for 30 to 44 minutes but were happy with the church’s volunteers‘ efficiency.

This tradition takes 1,000 pounds of chicken and 30 gallons of gravy. Three thousand two hundred eggs and 800 pounds of flour are the magic behind the piles of noodles for a good cause.

Mark Underwood experienced his first Wichita chicken noodle dinner here. He recently moved from Sioux City, Iowa, and it’s safe to say he’s “chicken clucking” happy.

“Oh, my, look at the chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and gravy and coleslaw in a cup,” Underwood said. “That looks like a wonderful meal right there.”

Pat Mah had eight hungry people waiting for her to come back to the nest.

“Most the time, we just get the dinners, but we’ve got other people at home,” Mah said. “I’ve got three or four quart-sized noodles and the mashed potatoes this time.”

Some were just happy to be here supporting the cause.

“We’ve been talking about it all week,” Underwood said.

But others said it’s not just the noodles that keep them coming back year after year.

“Just getting to meet with people and stuff like that, and it helps the church out tremendously,” Mah said.

The fundraiser helps the church pay general expenses and support several outreach programs like fighting homelessness.

“The finances are very important of course, Rob Scott, chicken dinner organizer said, “but we like to help people in need.”

Scott expected the church planned for a flock of 2,000 to 2,400 people to come out and buy dinners on Sat.