Opening postponed due to weather reasons for City of Wichita pools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Memorial Day was scheduled to be the opening day for City of Wichita pools, but weather-related reasons are to blame for that not to transpire Monday.

The City stated via its Twitter account, “Pools and splash pads will not be open today due to cold air temperatures. Staff will be onsite at the pools from 1 pm – 5 pm for class registration and rental scheduling. Beat the lines by registering for classes online by visiting http://wichita.gov/aquatics“

Pools and splash pads will not be open today due to cold air temperatures. Staff will be onsite at the pools from 1 pm – 5 pm for class registration and rental scheduling. Beat the lines by registering for classes online by visiting https://t.co/AH8KOWcOPm — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) May 31, 2021

Admission is two dollars for kids under 17 and three for adults. Hours vary at each pool but are listed below.