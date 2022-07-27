WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Let the bidding begin! A piece of Wichita history is now on the auction block, William Mathewson’s 1904 home.

“He left New York at the age of 17,” said Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Director Eric Cale.

William Mathewson or better known as the original ‘Buffalo Bill, ‘ headed west to Wichita.

William Mathewson, aka Buffalo Bill

“Really made a name for himself was given the name Buffalo Bill when he saved a lot of settlers around 1860 during a really hard winter,” said Cale.

He was a pioneer of the Midwest and planted roots right near what is now downtown Wichita, all while establishing the Wichita Savings Bank.

“When he got here, he staked claim to about 38 acres along the river,” said Content Marketing Strategist for McCurdy Real Estate and Auction, Abby Mack.

Buffalo Bill made his mark by building his 1904 home on Market Street in Wichita.

And now his home is up for auction.

“He kind of built Wichita as a city, so it is just really cool to be a part of that,” said Mack.

Someone has the chance to own the 2,432 square foot two-story home.

The inside has some changes but still has its character.

“It’s obviously traditional but also kind of turn of the century. It is pretty well up kept. It has the stone on the bottom,” said Mack.

Online bidding is open till 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 11.

You can learn more about the auction here.