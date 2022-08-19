WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “Smokey and the Bandit” received a nod in remembrance on Friday.

Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre decided to host a special screening in honor of its 45th-anniversary screening. At the event, fans could find a replica of the car from the film, several food trucks, games, and prizes.

“Smokey and the Bandit” was released in 1977 as an American road action comedy film. The movie stars Burt Reynolds, Jerry Reed, Sally Field, Jackie Gleason, and more.