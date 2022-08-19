WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “Smokey and the Bandit” received a nod in remembrance on Friday.
Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre decided to host a special screening in honor of its 45th-anniversary screening. At the event, fans could find a replica of the car from the film, several food trucks, games, and prizes.
“Smokey and the Bandit” was released in 1977 as an American road action comedy film. The movie stars Burt Reynolds, Jerry Reed, Sally Field, Jackie Gleason, and more.
Bandit and Cledus are two truck-driving southerners who accept a dare from big-shots Big and Little Enos to pick up a truckload of beer from Texas and return it to them within a specified amount of time. Picking it up is simple enough, but as they are leaving Texas, Bandit unwittingly picks up Carrie, a hitchhiking bride-to-be who just left her groom, Junior, at the altar. Junior, however, is the son of Sheriff Buford T. Justice. And when Buford and Junior discover what has happened, they go on a “high-speed pursuit” across the Southeast to catch the bandit.IMBD on “Smokey and the Bandit”