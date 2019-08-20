Out-of-control dump truck destroys Subway

SEATTLE, Kan. (KING) – A woman hit by an out-of-control dump truck remains hospitalized at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. Three men were also treated for injuries but have since been discharged from Harborview.

A dump truck lost control Monday morning and struck a pedestrian and several vehicles before crashing into a Subway restaurant around 9:40 a.m.

The 37-year-old woman driving the dump truck suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Police said she was cooperating with the investigation.

Seattle police report the truck “allegedly suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure” before it careened westbound down James Street. The driver reportedly attempted to steer the truck through traffic before it crashed, according to police.

Jonathan Bashford was working in his Pioneer Square office when he heard the loud commotion outside and ran out to help.

“It was chaos. There were cars strewn all over. It was not clear immediately which ones had people in them and which ones didn’t. Turns out most of them, thankfully, were parked cars.”