NEW YORK (PIX11) – A Bronx man was almost one of the people trapped on a malfunctioning ride at Playland Park in Rye, New York on Sunday night.

Giovanni Martinez said he and his family were at the Westchester County amusement park when the Music Express ride appeared to suddenly lose control. There were about 20 people on the ride when it went haywire at around 8:30 p.m., he said.

“I had some family members on the ride and they were panicking,” Martinez told Nexstar’s WPIX Thursday. “Thank God I skipped it.”

The operators were unable to stop the ride from spinning for about five minutes, causing several riders to get dizzy, he said.

“It was out of control. It was going faster than it should have been,” Martinez said. “Kids were crying. They didn’t know when it was going to stop.”

The park’s maintenance crew was eventually able to stop the Music Express before it was shut down for the rest of the evening, according to a Playland Park spokesperson. The spokesperson said an electrical issue caused the incident.

There were no injuries and the ride will remain closed, the spokesperson said.

“Playland takes incidents like this very seriously … our operators appropriately followed those protocols which led to our maintenance team ultimately shutting down power to the ride,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Martinez captured the ordeal in a TikTok video showing the ride spinning backward while kids are heard screaming.

“It’s stuck,” someone in the background in the video is heard saying. “This is why you don’t get on these rides.”