Over 100 people attend vigil for 14-year-old Hesston girl who died in shooting incident

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Many in Hesston and the surrounding area turned out to the vigil Wednesday evening of 14-year-old Madison Parrott who police say was murdered by a teen in Newton on Sunday night.

Madison Elizabeth Parrott (Courtesy: Parrott family)

More than one hundred people visited the Parrott family’s vigil in Hesston for their daughter Madison Wednesday evening. Many of the friends and family present at the vigil said that Madison was the type of girl that lit up every room she walked into.

While only 14-years-old, her family says she was known for her fiery personality and confidence, especially when it came to her competing in volleyball. Madison’s family said her two loves were art and spending time with her close friends.

Last Sunday before 10 p.m., the 16-year-old male suspect who has since been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and criminal threat, arrived at a home in the 900 block of South Walnut where police say a group of three to four teens was hanging out. Witnesses said the male suspect appeared to be visibly intoxicated and was waving a gun around. He pointed the gun at others in the room before fatally shooting Madison Elizabeth Parrott.

Newton’s Deputy Chief Scott Powell said it’s been a hard case for officers due to Madison being so young and being shot and killed for no obvious reason.