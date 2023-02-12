WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems hosted a job fair and some were offered $3,000 signing bonuses on Saturday.

More than 1,000 showed up for the job fair.

Leaders at Spirit said they are wanting to ramp up production.

“Post-pandemic air travel has been picking up since almost 2019 levels, it’s still off around the world but it’s really picked up and there’s increased demand for aircraft and increased demand for our products and we need manufacturing workers to meet customer demand in 2023 in beyond,” said Spirit AeroSystems Senior Manager of Communication, Forrest Gossett.

For some jobs, Spirit is offering paid, on-the-job training.

Over 700 people were offered a job on Saturday.

“Yes they offered me a job in the painting department so I’m really excited about it been around body shop has been my whole life,” said Job Applicant, Sherri Hischke.

Spirit still has manufacturing jobs open, you can find more information here.