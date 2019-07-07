Over 20 injured in Florida explosion

PLANTATION, Fla. (KSNW) – A large explosion in a South Florida city destroyed part of a shopping center.

A gas explosions was reported on the 800 block of southern University drive in Plantation Florida and damaged at least one adjacent building housing an LA Fitness gym Saturday.

Authorities say gas may have fueled the explosion but they have not determined exactly where the gas came from or how it ignited.

23 people have been transported to hospitals. Two of them are in critical condition.

Officials say they believe they have accounted for everyone involved in the incident.