Over 200 years of military history on display this weekend in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Militaria Collector’s Club is giving area families the chance to get up close and personal with over 200 years of military artifacts this weekend.

The Veterans Day Weekend Open House is Saturday, Nov. 9 from 1-6pm and Sunday, Nov. 10 from 1-5pm at the VFW Post 112 at 1560 S. Topeka Street.

“It’s really to promote and preserve history because if we don’t learn and remember and promote our history, and pass it down, we lose a part of ourselves,” club member Greg Zuercher said.

Some of the items on display date back to the Revolutionary War.

There will be uniforms, helmets, rifles and weaponry along with a unique item: a Nazi flag banner from a POW camp, signed by American soldiers after they were rescued and brought home.

