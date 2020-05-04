Overland Park officer, suspect die in Sunday shooting

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – Overland Park police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 123rd and Mackey where an officer has died from the injuries he sustained on Sunday night.

The suspect in the shooting has also died at the scene.

The officer was trying to stop the suspect after a hit-and-run crash. The officer has been with the Overland Park Police Department for more than a decade.

There is a large police presence at the scene while investigators begin to piece together what led to the death of the officer.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories